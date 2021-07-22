Man critically injured in shooting on Montgomery’s Rosa Parks Avenue

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has responded to the scene of a shooting in the 4500 block of Rosa Parks Avenue.

Police and first responders arrived around 4:45 p.m. and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

Neither a motive nor a suspect has been identified.

An investigation into this shooting is ongoing.

