Man critically injured in shooting on Montgomery’s Rosa Parks Avenue

Multiple Montgomery police officers on the scene of a shooting on Rosa Parks Avenue.
Multiple Montgomery police officers on the scene of a shooting on Rosa Parks Avenue.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has responded to the scene of a shooting in the 4500 block of Rosa Parks Avenue.

Police and first responders arrived around 4:45 p.m. and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

Neither a motive nor a suspect has been identified.

An investigation into this shooting is ongoing.

