Montgomery man charged with child pornography

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man has been arrested in a child pornography investigation.

Andrew Mock, 49, is charged with five counts of child pornography.

According to court documents, Mock was in possession of the child pornography between June 25 and July 21. He had the files on a computer.

Court records indicate the files showed individuals under 17 years old engaged in sexual acts.

Mock was taken into custody Wednesday. He was placed in the Montgomery County Detention Center before posting bond.

