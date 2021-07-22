Advertise
Montgomery man charged with child pornography

A Montgomery man has been arrested in a child pornography investigation.
A Montgomery man has been arrested in a child pornography investigation.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man has been arrested in a child pornography investigation.

Andrew Mock, 49, is charged with five counts of child pornography.

According to court documents, Mock was in possession of the child pornography between June 25 and July 21. He had the files on a computer.

Court records indicate the files showed individuals under 17 years old engaged in sexual acts.

Mock was taken into custody Wednesday. He was placed in the Montgomery County Detention Center before posting bond.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

