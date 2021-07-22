More scattered showers and t-storms

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We’ll finish out the workweek with scattered showers and thunderstorms each day. Neither day will bring a lot of rain, but expect a 50% scattering of showers and storms during the afternoon and evening hours.

Some scattered showers and storms are expected today. (WSFA 12 News)

It’ll pretty much be a repeat performance of what we saw yesterday for both today and tomorrow. There will be plenty of dry time and some sunshine among the rain.

Temperatures will be a touch warmer with highs forecast to reach the lower 90s. It will feel like it’s in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees both days.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms again Friday. (WSFA 12 News)

The weekend still looks drier overall as the pattern is set to change. With that said, we’ve bumped Saturday’s rain and storm chance to 40% as more models are on board with some more scattered rain.

The second half of the weekend and beginning of next week still look dry for most of us. Only a 20% chance of a pop-up shower or storm exists for Sunday and Monday. It’ll otherwise be partly cloudy and hotter in the mid-90s.

Daily rain chances stay around 50% through Saturday. (WSFA 12 News)

Temps will continue rising into the 90s next week despite chances for scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms returning to the forecast by Tuesday.

It will be dependent on how much sun and rain we see, but daily heat indices will easily continue to rise into the triple digits as we head through the weekend and into next week.

It will feel like it's above 100 degrees each day beginning Friday. (WSFA 12 News)

The hottest of days could bring peak heat indices as high as 105° or so. That is the kind of heat that even us Alabamians can struggle with when it happens every day for several days in a row.

