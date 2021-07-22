Advertise
New athletic director hired at Alabama State University

Dr. Jason Cable is set to become the new athletics director at Alabama State University.
Dr. Jason Cable is set to become the new athletics director at Alabama State University.(Source: Alabama State University)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The ASU Hornets have a new leader. On Thursday, Alabama State University announced Dr. Jason Cable is the new athletics director.

“He has the experience and credentials are unquestionable,” ASU President Quinton T. Ross, Jr., said. “He embodies the future of ASU athletics.”

“ASU has such a rich history and winning tradition founded upon the unwavering pursuit of excellence,” Cable said. “I vow a relentless effort to build champions in everything we do. I look forward to working in partnership with our campus and business communities to provide our students, alumni, fans, and the city of Montgomery experiences that unify us and make Hornet Nation proud.”

Cable earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from Alcorn State University and a doctorate in higher education administration from Jackson State University.

He previously served as the Senior Associate Commissioner for Administration with the Southwestern Athletic Conference, or SWAC, since late 2018.

The new athletic director’s official first day on the job is Aug. 16.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

