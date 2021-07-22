Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Pell City mother loses son to COVID, changes her mind about getting COVID-19 vaccine

Curt Carpenter and his family
Curt Carpenter and his family(Christy Carpenter)
By Clare Huddleston
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 10:02 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Pell City mother said she has changed her mind about getting the COVID-19 vaccine after losing her son to the virus.

Christy Carpenter said her son Curt died from COVID complications. He was unvaccinated.

Christy said her daughter Cayla, her son Curt, and Christy were all diagnosed with COVID-19 in March 2021. Curt was hospitalized for 50 days before he passed away.

Christy was in the hospital for eight days and she is still on oxygen.

Christy said she was hesitant about the vaccine before they all got COVID. She felt like it was developed too quickly, and because she had some other health concerns, she wasn’t sure about getting it. Christy said through sharing her story she hopes more people will take the vaccine to protect themselves and their loved ones.

She said she was told if she gets COVID again, with her lung health, she might not pull through. She said her daughter told her they would go together to get the vaccine to help prevent the virus.

Cayla told her mom we need to get the vaccine because, “I can’t go through this again.”

Mom and daughter are scheduled to get the vaccine on July 29.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northbound lanes of Interstate 85 in Macon County are closed after a crash and diesel fuel fire.
I-85 reopens 14 hours after crash, diesel fuel fire
Byron Anderson, 51, is charged with killing another man who was standing in line at a Dallas...
DA: Arrest made after man shot 7 times, killed in Ala. grocery store
A crash on Interstate 65 northbound is causing major delays, according to the Alabama...
I-65 NB crash in Autauga County cleared
Leiah Holmes, a rising senior at Alabama Christian Academy, was shot and killed on July 12, 2021.
Court filings: ACA student fatally shot during burglary
Gov. Ivey on COVID cases, the unvaccinated
Alabama Governor: ‘Start blaming the unvaccinated folks’ for rise in COVID

Latest News

Globally, experts are watching closely to determine if and when people might need another COVID...
AP-NORC poll: Most unvaccinated Americans don’t want shots
Less than 50% of nursing home staff in Alabama are vaccinated against COVID-19
Less than 50% of nursing home staff in Alabama are vaccinated against COVID-19
Less than 50% of nursing home staff in Alabama are vaccinated against COVID-19
Getting vaccinated for COVID-19 should be Alabamians top priority according to Governor Ivey.
‘I hate to see anyone suffer’: Ivey urges Alabamians to get vaccinated
Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R) on COVID vaccines in Alabama
‘We’re in a situation right now where it’s not going away’: Sen. Tommy Tuberville on COVID vaccinations in Ala.