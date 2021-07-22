Pell City mother loses son to COVID, changes her mind about getting COVID-19 vaccine

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Pell City mother said she has changed her mind about getting the COVID-19 vaccine after losing her son to the virus.

Christy Carpenter said her son Curt died from COVID complications. He was unvaccinated.

Christy said her daughter Cayla, her son Curt, and Christy were all diagnosed with COVID-19 in March 2021. Curt was hospitalized for 50 days before he passed away.

Christy was in the hospital for eight days and she is still on oxygen.

Christy said she was hesitant about the vaccine before they all got COVID. She felt like it was developed too quickly, and because she had some other health concerns, she wasn’t sure about getting it. Christy said through sharing her story she hopes more people will take the vaccine to protect themselves and their loved ones.

She said she was told if she gets COVID again, with her lung health, she might not pull through. She said her daughter told her they would go together to get the vaccine to help prevent the virus.

Cayla told her mom we need to get the vaccine because, “I can’t go through this again.”

Mom and daughter are scheduled to get the vaccine on July 29.

