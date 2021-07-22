Quarterback competition at Auburn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - He’s got the most starts under center in the SEC coming into the 2021 season, but is Bo Nix the definite starter on the Plains?

There’s no question Nix needs to improve. He said today at media days that he had a good first year, but last year was more of a roller coaster. “I think pressure is a privilege and so all the added pressure is just more of an honor to be at Auburn playing quarterback,” Nix says. “I grew up kind of understanding that being Auburn’s quarterback would come with a lot of pressure but I’m excited, I’m thankful for the opportunity, and I’m excited to play another season.”

First year head coach Bryan Harsin said he likes what he’s seen so far from Nix and that there is no controversy, but their will be competition. “We’re gonna have a pecking order. Bo will start when we get into camp. He’ll be the first guy that rolls out there,” Harsin said. “TJ Finley’s gonna have his chance to run with the 1′s as well. I’ve always done it that way.”

Nix has won some big games and lost some big games and he said he’s learned a lot from the criticism and adversity he’s faced up to this point.

“I feel like no matter what side you’re on, you could get bad mouthed and criticized,” Nix said. “It goes with the territory. I knew coming to Auburn what I was going to face. I knew it was going to be difficult.”

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.