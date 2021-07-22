The Rundown: July 23rd-25th

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Welcome to The Rundown, where we find events happening around Central and South Alabama and bring them to you!

It’s the season for fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables, and Alabama has a number of farmer’s markets you can visit this summer! One of those is Prattville’s Farmers Market. Its open every Saturday from 7 am to noon. Farmers are offering up locally grown produce, baked goods, eggs, honey, bath and body products, plants, and more! You can check out other local farmer’s markets here.

The Central Alabama Summer Festival is happening now in Selma! There will be food rides and games! They open at 5 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, then at 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday; closing time is 10 each night. The price to enter is $5 and armbands are $25.

The Common Ground Shakedown Music and Food Festival is happening Saturday in Montgomery. There will be food vendors and local bands playing. Doors open at 5 p.m. at the Union Station Train Shed and tickets are $30. All money raised will benefit Common Ground Montgomery.

Stars on the Riverfront is this weekend! The free event at the Riverwalk Amphitheater features performances from the Alabama Dance Theatre. Gates open at 6 p.m. the performances start at 7:30 p.m. You can bring a picnic, but food trucks will also be on site. You can check it out Sunday and Monday night.

Here are some other events happening around the River Region:

