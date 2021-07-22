Advertise
WSFA to hold severe weather event at AUM on July 30

Join the WSFA weather team on July 30, 2021, for a severe weather event at Auburn University at Montgomery.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News is dedicated to keeping you prepared for severe weather. That’s why we want you to join us on Friday, July 30, for our First Alert Severe Weather event.

It will take place from 4-7p.m. at Auburn University at Montgomery.

Bring the children and enjoy some free food and bounce houses! You’ll also be able to meet the WSFA First Alert Weather team and check out StormTracker.

We’ll have multiple relief agencies onhand to answer any questions you may have!

This event is sponsored by Auburn University at Montgomery, as well as our vendors, Southern Homes Roofing, Mr. Mattress, Southcare Services, Groundworks and multiple disaster relief agencies.

Join us on July 30, and we’ll help prepare you for any severe weather that comes your way.

