$23M in bonds approved for projects at 5 Alabama colleges or public schools

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The governor’s office has confirmed that the last $23.5 million from the Public School and College Authority bond issue will go toward projects at five schools or colleges around Alabama.

“I’m pleased to announce the more than $23.5 million to worthy infrastructural projects and upgrades to our educational facilities,” Governor Ivey said. “These remaining PSCA funds will make needed improvements to our public educational facilities, which will have a lasting impact on future generations of Alabamians. I am extremely grateful to Alabama’s retiring Finance Director Kelly Butler for his diligence on this project to ensure we are investing wisely in meaningful education and workforce efforts.”

The five projects include:

The University of Alabama, which will get the bulk of the funds at $16.5 million, which the governor’s office said will go toward the Smart Communities & Innovation Building, which will provide critical research infrastructure for the transportation industry in Alabama and will position the state to be a national leader in innovation relating to mobility and be able to power and connect smart and resilient communities.

Ivey’s office said the project will facilitate a public-private-partnership between the state, The University of Alabama, Alabama Power Company, and Mercedes-Benz U.S. International. There is a likelihood other partnerships will be added in the near future.

Snead State Community College, located in Boaz, will receive $4 million, which will go toward establishing a regional workforce training center in Marshall County.

Talladega County Schools will be given $1.75 million to create the East Alabama Rural Innovation and Training Hub.

Alabama A&M University will be given just over $500,000 that will be applied toward various capital improvement and deferred maintenance projects.

Alabama State University will be given $763,000 with the governor’s office saying the money will provide immediate improvements to seven buildings on the campus of The Southern Normal School in Brewton (Escambia County). It’s the oldest African-American boarding school in Alabama.

Nearly $300 million has been awarded to 20 previous projects.

State law authorized the PSCA to sell up to $1,25 billion in bonds and allocated money to every city and county K-12 school system and to higher education institutions. The money was divided with 73 percent going to K-12 schools and 27 percent going to two-and four-year colleges, the governor’s office said.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.