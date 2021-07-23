Advertise
Auburn City Council approves $1.5 million contract upgrading APD’s camera system

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn City Council is looking to improve policing in the area.

This week, city council approved a $1.5 million contract to upgrade Auburn Police Department’s Camera System.

According to city officials, the system would allow APD to use upgraded car and body cameras with live view capabilities, digital evidence management, as well as other things.

City officials say, it will also enhance training operations, community engagement, and provide better services for the staff and citizens of Auburn.

