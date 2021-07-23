DA: Arrest made after man shot 7 times, killed in Ala. grocery store

DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A confrontation between two people waiting in line at a small, roadside grocery store in rural Alabama has turned deadly, according to the local district attorney’s office.

The incident happened at the M&M Grocery near Orrville in Dallas County, not far from Selma, around 3 p.m. Thursday.

Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson said a man identified as Fredrick Hunter, 35, was waiting in line to pay for the gas he’d just pumped when another man in line confronted him.

That man, Byron Anderson, 51, said something to the effect of “What did you say to me?” Jackson explained, at which point the victim then turned and said “Well, I don’t even know you.”

At that point, the DA said Anderson pulled a pistol and shot Hunter seven times, killing him.

“This is the kind of murder that just does not make any sense,” Jackson said, “given that these two guys apparently didn’t know each other.”

Anderson has since been arrested and is being held without bond at the Dallas County Jail.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.