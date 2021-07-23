Advertise
Eufaula man killed when tractor-trailer goes off road

By WTVY Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A crash Thursday afternoon in Pike County claimed the life of a Eufaula man.

Alabama State Troopers say Ronald W. Kinkade, 67, was killed when the tractor-trailer he was driving ran off the road and struck several trees before ending up in a ditch.

The crash happened on Pike County Road 7708, about 12 miles north of Troy.

Kinkade was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

