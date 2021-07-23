Family dog shot in Union Springs

UNION SPRINGS, Ala. (WSFA) - A normal summer afternoon turned into sad situation for a Union Springs girl. Someone shot the family dog for no apparent reason and there is a police investigation underway now.

“What they did was not right,” said 12-year old Heidy Quezada.

It happened in the front yard of the family home on Conecuh Street in Union Springs around 7:30 Thursday night.

“And out of nowhere I started hearing my dog barking,” she said.

And then the reality of what had happened hit Quezada. Cueper got shot, taking a bullet just above his left eye, followed the skull line and exited near his left ear.

“I hope they apologize for this,” said Quezada.

Bleeding and in pain, Quezada craddled her 1-year-old puppy, a shepherd mix, not knowing whether he would survive.

“He looked at me, and he looked sad,” she remembered.

Cueper is expected to make it, and he is now recovering at the Animal Hospital in Union Springs. It’s not clear for now who would do such a thing and why. No arrests have been made so far, according to police.

“I’m trying to remain calm, but it’s very hard,” said Quezada.

Cueper is much more than a family pet. He’s also known as a beloved community dog where customers here at McDonald’s often fed him.

“He came everyday and had no problem,” said Rashad Thorpe.

While the dog is on the mend, his vet bills could be high. The Bullock County Humane Society is looking at doing a fundraiser.

“I would imagine the lowest is probably going to be around $400, and it could easily get up to $2,000. It depends on how much damage the bullet has done,” said shelter director Desiray Wilder.

Quezada anticipates welcoming Cueper home in about three days with lots of hugs and kisses.

“I’m gonna give him love,” said Quezada.

Union Springs police say if they catch the alleged shooter, the suspect will face a the bare minimum charge of ‘cruelty to animals.’

If you’re interested in helping defray some of the vet bills for the Cueper, you can visit the shelter’s website.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.