Food for Thought 7/22

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department.

High Scores

NYC Gyro II (1403 Maxwell Blvd.): 100

The Smoke Wagon (4515 Butler Mill Rd.): 100

Jimmy John’s (130 Commerce St.): 99

Moore’s Tasty Food (654 W. Fairview Ave.): 98

Taco Bell (921 W. South Blvd.): 98

Sugar Shack (3106 S. Court St.): 98

Low Scores

Air-Tec (3562 Day St.): 64

Priority items: Chicken wings at improper temperature; Mold in soda nozzles

Citgo Food Mart (2051 Bell St.): 72

Priority item: Pizza at improper temperature

Pacecar (1115 Ann St.): 83

Priority item: Mold in ice machine

