Food for Thought 7/22

This week’s high and low restaurant inspection sores
Food for Thought: March 15
By Mark Bullock
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department.

If you don’t see your favorite restaurant listed, click here for a full list from the Montgomery County Health Department. For inspection scores from other counties, click here to link to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

High Scores

NYC Gyro II (1403 Maxwell Blvd.): 100

The Smoke Wagon (4515 Butler Mill Rd.): 100

Jimmy John’s (130 Commerce St.): 99

Moore’s Tasty Food (654 W. Fairview Ave.): 98

Taco Bell (921 W. South Blvd.): 98

Sugar Shack (3106 S. Court St.): 98

Low Scores

Air-Tec (3562 Day St.): 64

Priority items: Chicken wings at improper temperature; Mold in soda nozzles

Citgo Food Mart (2051 Bell St.): 72

Priority item: Pizza at improper temperature

Pacecar (1115 Ann St.): 83

Priority item: Mold in ice machine

