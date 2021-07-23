Advertise
GALLERY: 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games kick off with opening ceremony

Fireworks illuminate over the National Stadium during the opening ceremony of the 2020 Summer...
Fireworks illuminate over the National Stadium during the opening ceremony of the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama)(Shuji Kajiyama | AP)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, postponed to 2021, opened Friday with a big ceremony, of course.

Athletes, dancers and singers filled the stadium for the ceremonial walk-through of all participating countries, performances and the torch lighting.

In case you missed it, or just want to get a glimpse of it again, we’ve compiled some photos from the ceremony above.

Happy scrolling and go Team USA!

