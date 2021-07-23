GALLERY: 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games kick off with opening ceremony
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, postponed to 2021, opened Friday with a big ceremony, of course.
Athletes, dancers and singers filled the stadium for the ceremonial walk-through of all participating countries, performances and the torch lighting.
In case you missed it, or just want to get a glimpse of it again, we’ve compiled some photos from the ceremony above.
Happy scrolling and go Team USA!
