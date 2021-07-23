I-65 NB crash in Autauga County backs up traffic for miles

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A crash on Interstate 65 northbound is causing major delays, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.

ALDOT reports the crash happened near mile marker 189. That’s about three miles north of the 186 Pine Level exit in Autauga County.

ALDOT cameras show traffic is backed up at least seven miles to near mile marker 182, which is close to the Prattville/Millbrook exit.

No details were immediately known about the crash.

Motorists are being advised to use caution traveling through the area or seek an alternate route.

