I-65 NB crash in Autauga County backs up traffic for miles

A crash on Interstate 65 northbound is causing major delays, according to the Alabama...
A crash on Interstate 65 northbound is causing major delays, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation. Shown here are traffic delays at mile marker 182, about seven miles from the crash site.(Source: Alabama Department of Transportation)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A crash on Interstate 65 northbound is causing major delays, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.

ALDOT reports the crash happened near mile marker 189. That’s about three miles north of the 186 Pine Level exit in Autauga County.

ALDOT cameras show traffic is backed up at least seven miles to near mile marker 182, which is close to the Prattville/Millbrook exit.

No details were immediately known about the crash.

Motorists are being advised to use caution traveling through the area or seek an alternate route.

