I-85 NB near Shorter closed, multiple injured after crash, spill

Northbound lanes of Interstate 85 in Macon County are closed after a crash and chemical spill.
Northbound lanes of Interstate 85 in Macon County are closed after a crash and chemical spill.((Source: Macon County EMA))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 2:58 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Northbound lanes of Interstate 85 in Macon County are closed after a crash and chemical spill.

According to Macon County EMA Director Frank Lee, the crash happened near Shorter and involved an 18-wheeler.

Multiple injuries have been reported.

Lee says both northbound lanes have been closed, and several local, county and state agencies are on the scene.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

