I-85 NB near Shorter closed, multiple injured after crash, spill

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Northbound lanes of Interstate 85 in Macon County are closed after a crash and chemical spill.

According to Macon County EMA Director Frank Lee, the crash happened near Shorter and involved an 18-wheeler.

Multiple injuries have been reported.

Lee says both northbound lanes have been closed, and several local, county and state agencies are on the scene.

