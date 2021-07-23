Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Light up your weekend: Watch for the full buck moon Friday night

By Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – July’s full moon highlights the start of the weekend.

Known as the buck moon, the lunar event peaks at 10:37 p.m. ET Friday, according to NASA.

To see it best, look towards the southeast to watch it rise above the horizon.

“As summer peaks, the velvety antlers of male deer which first begin to sprout in early spring finish growing, forming pointed tips and hardening into their final glory,” The Old Farmer’s Almanac. “The sight of their magnificent racks against the summer sky led to the name, full buck moon.”

The July full moon is also known as the thunder moon because thunderstorms are so frequent during the month.

Another name is the full hay moon because summer’s the time to cut and cure hay to put away for winter feed.

Viewing conditions for the full moon will depend on the weather and skies in your area.

The moon will appear full on both Friday and Saturday nights.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A vigil for Leiah Holmes was held at Alabama Christian Academy on July 13, 2021.
17-year-old arrested in Alabama Christian Academy student‘s shooting death
Multiple Montgomery police officers on the scene of a shooting on Rosa Parks Avenue.
Man critically injured in shooting on Montgomery’s Rosa Parks Avenue
Leiah Holmes, a rising senior at Alabama Christian Academy, was shot and killed on July 12, 2021.
Court filings: ACA student fatally shot during burglary
The Alabama Department of Public Health reports that a food handler at the Applebee’s at 3195...
ADPH: Hepatitis A identified at Montgomery Applebee’s
Northbound lanes of Interstate 85 in Macon County are closed after a crash and diesel fuel fire.
Major delays on I-85 near Shorter after crash, diesel fuel fire

Latest News

Globally, experts are watching closely to determine if and when people might need another COVID...
AP-NORC poll: Most unvaccinated Americans don’t want shots
The full buck moon peaks on July 23.
July 2021 Skywatching Tips from NASA
The Guardians fastball logo, inspired by the helmets worn by the Guardians of Traffic on the...
Cleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians
Food for Thought: March 15
Food for Thought 7/22