Montgomery Salvation Army under new leadership, moving due to new water park

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Salvation Army is a place for those in need to get a hot meal and emergency shelter, but Captains Daimion and Tabitha Roberts - the new operators of the facility - want it to be so much more.

“We just don’t want to give a handout; We want to give a hand up,” Tabitha said.

Together, the captains share over 20 years of experience as Salvation Army officers. Due to a routine appointment change, they left Charlotte, North Carolina, and headed to Alabama.

The couple has been surveying Montgomery to see where the non-profit could have a larger presence. The officers plan to implement programs that benefit families, the homeless, veterans and more.

“We serve everyone,” Daimion said. “Is there a need? Yes. Our doors are open - always. Come on in.”

The non-profit prepares to provide job training, mental health assistance, a drug treatment program, spiritual encouragement and transitional apartments rather than simply temporary relief.

“We also don’t just want to put a Band-Aid on our clients,” Tabitha said on fully nurturing people back do a healthy lifestyle.

The shelter is currently located on Maxwell Boulevard, but not for much longer. The City of Montgomery recently purchased the site to build a new multi-million dollar water park. Salvation Army said the city closed on the land this week, and that the organization has 18-months to be in a new location.

“It’s our aim to get out before 18-months because the city needs to get this project going,” Tabitha said.

While the Salvation Army has not found its new location just yet, the officers said they have a site in the works. They tell us the new building will include a gym.

While plans for the new facility remain up in the air, the couple said the most pressing issue on their plate is impacting lives in the River Region.

“My wife always has the three S’s,” Daimion said, glancing over to Tabitha.

“Soup, soap and salvation,” she said with a grin. “First, you got to feed them, then you got to clean them up and then you got to give them the word of God.”

While the Roberts announced they would be taking over the site this month, the pair said they already have an event on the calendar.

A Back-to-School Bash will be held Aug. 15, and the shelter is asking for donations. Salvation Army hopes to provide backpacks, pens, pencils and more school related supplies.

Donations are also desired for general use. Daimion said bottled water is needed for the summer heat, as well as to-go trays to serve meals.

Those looking to donate can drop off goods at 900 Maxwell Boulevard. The shelter’s phone number is (334) 265-0281.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.