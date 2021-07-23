Advertise
Scattered showers, downpours and t-storms continue

Nearly everyone stays dry by Sunday and Monday
By Tyler Sebree
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 4:37 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We are wrapping up the workweek with another chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Most of this activity will be during the afternoon and early evening.

Some scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected Saturday.
Some scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected Saturday.(WSFA 12 News)

Lightning and heavy downpours are possible with the most mature showers that develop. Between the showers and storms it will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 90s and heat indices around or just above 100°.

The weekend still looks drier overall as the pattern changes a bit. With that said, we’ve kept Saturday’s rain and storm chance at 40-50% as more models are on board with some scattered activity once again. Sunday, however, looks much drier at only 20%.

Highs will be well into the 90s this weekend with some scattered showers and storms on Saturday.
Highs will be well into the 90s this weekend with some scattered showers and storms on Saturday.(WSFA 12 News)

Rain chances remain very low on Monday, but rise quite a bit to around 50% for Tuesday and Wednesday. Those days will be similar to what we’ve seen over the last few days.

As for temperatures...they are going to be toasty! Highs will be in the lower and middle 90s this weekend into next week. Most days will be around 92°-96°, with Sunday and Monday looking the hottest.

Daily rain chances will go down for Sunday and Monday.
Daily rain chances will go down for Sunday and Monday.(WSFA 12 News)

Much like yesterday, heat indices will easily rise into the triple digits every afternoon. If you dodge rain on any given day, you can expect it to feel like it’s 102°-106°. That is the kind of heat that even us Alabamians can struggle with when it happens every day for several days in a row.

So a friendly reminder to practice heat safety by limiting time spent outdoors, avoiding strenuous activities, wearing loose-fitting and light-colored clothing, and staying hydrated.

Daily heat index values will be in the 100°-105° every day.
Daily heat index values will be in the 100°-105° every day.(WSFA 12 News)

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

