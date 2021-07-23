Scattered showers, downpours and t-storms continue

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We are wrapping up the workweek with another chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Most of this activity will be during the afternoon and early evening.

Lightning and heavy downpours are possible with the most mature showers that develop. Between the showers and storms it will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 90s and heat indices around or just above 100°.

The weekend still looks drier overall as the pattern changes a bit. With that said, we’ve kept Saturday’s rain and storm chance at 40-50% as more models are on board with some scattered activity once again. Sunday, however, looks much drier at only 20%.

Rain chances remain very low on Monday, but rise quite a bit to around 50% for Tuesday and Wednesday. Those days will be similar to what we’ve seen over the last few days.

As for temperatures...they are going to be toasty! Highs will be in the lower and middle 90s this weekend into next week. Most days will be around 92°-96°, with Sunday and Monday looking the hottest.

Much like yesterday, heat indices will easily rise into the triple digits every afternoon. If you dodge rain on any given day, you can expect it to feel like it’s 102°-106°. That is the kind of heat that even us Alabamians can struggle with when it happens every day for several days in a row.

So a friendly reminder to practice heat safety by limiting time spent outdoors, avoiding strenuous activities, wearing loose-fitting and light-colored clothing, and staying hydrated.

