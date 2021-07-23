Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Sheriff investigates triple slaying in western Wisconsin; bodies found at quarry entrance

The La Crosse County Sheriff's Office is investigating a triple homicide east of Holmen on July...
The La Crosse County Sheriff's Office is investigating a triple homicide east of Holmen on July 23, 2021.(WEAU)
By Jimmie Kaska and Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF HAMILTON, Wis. (WEAU/Gray News) - The La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office has opened a homicide investigation after three people were found dead early Friday morning.

According to La Crosse County Sheriff Jeffrey Wolf, the bodies were found at the entrance gate to a quarry owned by Milestone Materials in the Town of Hamilton, WEAU-TV reported.

Two employees heading to work at the quarry, which is also known as Romstag Quarry, called 911 at 4:57 a.m. CT to report the bodies.

The crime occurred “in the hours of darkness” before the bodies were found this morning, Wolf said Friday afternoon. No suspects are in custody.

Wolf said the crime appears to be targeted, and that the public, in general, is not in danger.

“For whatever reason, it occurred at this location for a specific reason,” Wolf said. “I don’t think there’s any concern for residents or our communities.”

Wolf didn’t release any other details of the crime scene, other than describing it as “complicated” due in part to the hot temperatures Friday afternoon.

Also investigating are the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, the Wisconsin State Crime Lab, the Wisconsin State Patrol, the La Crosse District Attorney’s Office, and the La Crosse Medical Examiner’s Office.

Wolf says the autopsies will be conducted in Rochester, Minn.

Anyone with any additional information should call La Crosse County Crimestoppers at 608-784-8477 or submit a tip online, or contact the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office at their non-emergency number, 608-785-9629.

Copyright 2021 WEAU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northbound lanes of Interstate 85 in Macon County are closed after a crash and diesel fuel fire.
I-85 reopens 14 hours after crash, diesel fuel fire
Leiah Holmes, a rising senior at Alabama Christian Academy, was shot and killed on July 12, 2021.
Court filings: ACA student fatally shot during burglary
Multiple Montgomery police officers on the scene of a shooting on Rosa Parks Avenue.
Man critically injured in shooting on Montgomery’s Rosa Parks Avenue
A vigil for Leiah Holmes was held at Alabama Christian Academy on July 13, 2021.
17-year-old arrested in Alabama Christian Academy student‘s shooting death
A Montgomery man has been arrested in a child pornography investigation.
Montgomery man charged with child pornography

Latest News

As Americans begin to shed their masks, questions and concerns remain over what's next....
St. Louis officials to reinstate some mask requirements
A one-time shift commander who supervised officers at an Alabama prison was convicted of...
Alabama prison officer convicted in inmate abuse case
MPD holds promotional ceremony
Montgomery Police Department holds promotional ceremony
The Guardians fastball logo, inspired by the helmets worn by the Guardians of Traffic on the...
Cleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians
Macon County EMA director talks recent major crashes on I-85
Macon County EMA director talks recent major crashes on I-85