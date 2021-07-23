Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

St. Louis officials to reinstate some mask requirements

As Americans begin to shed their masks, questions and concerns remain over what's next....
As Americans begin to shed their masks, questions and concerns remain over what's next. (Source: CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

O’FALLON, Mo. — St. Louis city and county officials say they will require masks in some public places starting Monday, citing a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases spurred by the delta variant.

Masks will be mandatory in indoor public places and on public transportation for everyone age 5 or older, even for those who are vaccinated, officials said in a news release on Friday. Masking outdoors “will be strongly encouraged,” especially in group settings.

The decision comes as both of Missouri’s urban areas are seeing a big uptick in cases in hospitalizations that began in rural areas of the state, especially in southwestern Missouri. The Kansas City Star reported Friday that medical leaders in that region appear to be on the verge of calling for a new mask mandate there as well.

Dr. Fredrick Echols, acting director of health for the city of St. Louis, said more than 500 St. Louisans have already died from COVID-19, “and if our region doesn’t work together to protect one another, we could see spikes that overwhelm our hospital and public health systems.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northbound lanes of Interstate 85 in Macon County are closed after a crash and diesel fuel fire.
I-85 reopens 14 hours after crash, diesel fuel fire
Leiah Holmes, a rising senior at Alabama Christian Academy, was shot and killed on July 12, 2021.
Court filings: ACA student fatally shot during burglary
Multiple Montgomery police officers on the scene of a shooting on Rosa Parks Avenue.
Man critically injured in shooting on Montgomery’s Rosa Parks Avenue
A vigil for Leiah Holmes was held at Alabama Christian Academy on July 13, 2021.
17-year-old arrested in Alabama Christian Academy student‘s shooting death
A Montgomery man has been arrested in a child pornography investigation.
Montgomery man charged with child pornography

Latest News

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi continues to push forward on the January 6th committee.
Pelosi pushes forward with Jan. 6 committee
Captains Daimion and Tabitha Roberts share over 20 years of experience as Salvation Army...
Montgomery Salvation Army under new leadership, moving due to new water park
Wetumpka police giving away 200 backpacks to students
Wetumpka police giving away 200 backpacks to students
United States' Megan Rapinoe gives the victory sign before a women's soccer match against...
US women’s national soccer team appeals to overturn equal pay case decision
NWS to add new 'destructive' severe thunderstorm category
NWS to add new 'destructive' severe thunderstorm category