Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

‘We’re in a situation right now where it’s not going away’: Sen. Tommy Tuberville on COVID vaccinations in Ala.

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) said it’s time for more people in Alabama to get vaccinated. Tuberville said during an interview Thursday that we knew we would hit that vaccination wall in Alabama, and more people need to get serious about taking the vaccine.

Tuberville said he knows everyone has their own opinion about the vaccine, but he said he goes by facts, and facts show it has worked. He said he’s around people all the time and he got the vaccine in January.

Tuberville said he has friends who got the virus who did not take the vaccine. He said you might still get COVID-19, but it’s not near as bad if you’ve been vaccinated.

Tuberville said, “If you’ve got doubts talk to your doctor, you know visit with them. Visit with people that know a lot about it. Because we’re in a situation right now where it’s not going away if we don’t get more people vaccinated.”

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northbound lanes of Interstate 85 in Macon County are closed after a crash and diesel fuel fire.
I-85 reopens 14 hours after crash, diesel fuel fire
Multiple Montgomery police officers on the scene of a shooting on Rosa Parks Avenue.
Man critically injured in shooting on Montgomery’s Rosa Parks Avenue
Leiah Holmes, a rising senior at Alabama Christian Academy, was shot and killed on July 12, 2021.
Court filings: ACA student fatally shot during burglary
A vigil for Leiah Holmes was held at Alabama Christian Academy on July 13, 2021.
17-year-old arrested in Alabama Christian Academy student‘s shooting death
A Montgomery man has been arrested in a child pornography investigation.
Montgomery man charged with child pornography

Latest News

Less than 50% of nursing home staff in Alabama are vaccinated against COVID-19
Less than 50% of nursing home staff in Alabama are vaccinated against COVID-19
Less than 50% of nursing home staff in Alabama are vaccinated against COVID-19
Getting vaccinated for COVID-19 should be Alabamians top priority according to Governor Ivey.
‘I hate to see anyone suffer’: Ivey urges Alabamians to get vaccinated
Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R) on COVID vaccines in Alabama
Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R) on COVID vaccines in Alabama