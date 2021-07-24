Advertise
2 dead, 1 critically injured after domestic-related shooting in Elmore County

Two people are dead and a third was critically injured after a shooting in Elmore County...
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two people are dead and a third was critically injured after a shooting in Elmore County Saturday, according to the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office.

Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin said the incident took place in the 6100 block of Alabama Highway 143. There, officers found three people, two women and a man with gunshot wounds.

Franklin said two victims, Susan Jeffries, 64, and Joyce Jeffries, 84, were pronounced dead at the scene. The third victim was life-flighted to Baptist South where he is in critical condition.

According to Franklin, the shooting was domestic-related. Authorities believe the man shot the two women and then himself.

