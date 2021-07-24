Advertise
Area bike groups host benefit ride for Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch

Bikers enter the Tallapossa County Girls Ranch during the benefit ride.
Bikers enter the Tallapossa County Girls Ranch during the benefit ride.(WSFA)
By Courtney Chandler
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Motorcycles, cars, jeeps, and even helicopters participated in a benefit ride for the Alabama Sheriffs Youth Ranch Saturday.

The benefit ride journeyed from Reeltown High School to the Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch with the purpose to raise funds to support the ranch after a tragic wreck on Interstate 65 near Greenville took the lives of eight of their members.

Ruben Garza with the Gunners Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club says the benefit ride was a combined effort from bike groups in Alabama

“It’s something that everyone finds in their hearts to help out and just give them the support that they need,” Garza said.

Volunteers hope this event and others will continue to bring awareness about the ranch.

“They can make a difference in these girls’ life and sometimes it only takes one but right now we hope to have a lot to make a difference,” volunteer Barbie Belcher said.

Participants say they hope that this is not just a one-time event but a yearly event to show the girls of the Alabama Sheriff’s Girls Ranch that they are loved

Saturday’s goal was to raise $50,000. The ranch’s GoFundMe page has already reached over $540,000.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

