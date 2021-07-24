Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

The Autaugaville Sunflower Fields

By Deanna Chavez Gates
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUTAUGAVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A hidden gem is tucked away in Autauga County, and you only have a few days to check it out!

The Autaugaville Sunflower Fields is family owned, the husband and wife duo, Todd and Kim Sheridan, have planted over 800,000 thousand seeds in their 32 acre field, and they say they are ready for the community to come and enjoy the beauty.

“This is a little piece of happy that we want to invite everyone to,” said Kim Sheridan.

Right now, the couple says the sunflowers may be in full bloom until July 30, but blooms don’t have exact dates so they recommend getting to the fields as soon as you can.

Once there, the scenery provides a vibrant back drop to any photo, and you can pick you very own bouquet for one dollar per stem, cash only.

The fields are located at 3301 Hwy 14 West Autaugaville and are open from sunrise to sunset.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northbound lanes of Interstate 85 in Macon County are closed after a crash and diesel fuel fire.
I-85 reopens 14 hours after crash, diesel fuel fire
Leiah Holmes, a rising senior at Alabama Christian Academy, was shot and killed on July 12, 2021.
Court filings: ACA student fatally shot during burglary
Multiple Montgomery police officers on the scene of a shooting on Rosa Parks Avenue.
Man critically injured in shooting on Montgomery’s Rosa Parks Avenue
A vigil for Leiah Holmes was held at Alabama Christian Academy on July 13, 2021.
17-year-old arrested in Alabama Christian Academy student‘s shooting death
A Montgomery man has been arrested in a child pornography investigation.
Montgomery man charged with child pornography

Latest News

The Rundown - The Autaugaville Sunflower Fields
The Rundown - The Autaugaville Sunflower Fields
The Rundown
The Rundown: July 23rd-25th
The Rundown: July 23rd-25th
The Rundown: July 23rd-25th
National Junk Food Day: What's your favorite?
National Junk Food Day: What's your favorite?