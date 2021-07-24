AUTAUGAVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A hidden gem is tucked away in Autauga County, and you only have a few days to check it out!

The Autaugaville Sunflower Fields is family owned, the husband and wife duo, Todd and Kim Sheridan, have planted over 800,000 thousand seeds in their 32 acre field, and they say they are ready for the community to come and enjoy the beauty.

“This is a little piece of happy that we want to invite everyone to,” said Kim Sheridan.

Right now, the couple says the sunflowers may be in full bloom until July 30, but blooms don’t have exact dates so they recommend getting to the fields as soon as you can.

Once there, the scenery provides a vibrant back drop to any photo, and you can pick you very own bouquet for one dollar per stem, cash only.

The fields are located at 3301 Hwy 14 West Autaugaville and are open from sunrise to sunset.

