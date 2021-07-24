Advertise
Crashes on I-85 NB in Montgomery, Macon counties causing delays

This is a WSFA 12 News First Alert Road ReportSourc(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two crashes on Interstate 85 northbound are causing delays, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.

ALGO reports one crash is near milepost 17. That’s past exit 16 to Mt. Meigs. The other crash crash is near milepost 20. That’s before the exit to Shorter.

Drivers are being advised to use caution when traveling through the area and seek an alternate route.

