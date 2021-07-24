Advertise
Drier and hotter weather on the way

By Lee Southwick
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It was a typical summertime day. Everyone experienced hot temperatures, and some saw scattered rain. Tomorrow will be a bit different, though - we’re looking at less rain and even more heat!

Sunday's forecast
Sunday's forecast(WSFA 12 News)

Highs tomorrow will jump into the middle 90s, but heat index values will be around 100°. Rain showers will be few and far between - chances are running at 20% - so many will bake in the sun all day.

Rain chances remain very low on Monday and temperatures will remain very hot. However, the chance for rain jumps quite a bit to around 50% for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Rain chances
Rain chances(WSFA 12 News)

Heat indices will easily rise into the triple digits every afternoon. If you dodge rain on any given day, you can expect it to feel like it’s 102°-106°. That is the kind of heat that even us Alabamians can struggle with when it happens every day for several days in a row. So, here’s a friendly reminder to practice heat safety by limiting time spent outdoors, avoiding strenuous activities, wearing loose-fitting and light-colored clothing, and staying hydrated.

7 Day
7 Day(WSFA 12 News)

