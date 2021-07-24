West Montgomery neighborhood preps for MPS’ back-to-school season

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - In the English Village neighborhood, all under a tall oak tree, neighbors gathered once again for their first community meeting since the COVID-19 pandemic started. It was a chance to discuss timely topics and address concerns, like the start of the back-to-school season.

“We’re going to have a safe, healthy and happy return,” Montgomery Public Schools board member Cassandra Brown said.

Brown oversees District 4, which includes English Village. She said COVID-19 left a hole in some people’s wallets in West Montgomery.

“When you’re having to make purchasing choices as to whether you buy food, whether you buy supplies, whether you buy uniforms, you know it gets a little tough,” Brown told us.

That is why MPS has started an initiative to help lighten the financial burden on parents struggling this summer. The school system is providing free supplies to each and every one of its students.

Pencils, paper, pens, crayons, index cards, highlighters and more will be provided on Aug. 16. - the first day of classes.

“Everything that a student would need to start their toolkit,” she added. “It’s going to be a successful year.”

All MPS schools are returning to in-person learning. Masks and COVID vaccines are highly encouraged, news Brown took to the neighborhood meeting to share.

The organizer of the Saturday morning gathering says it is important for the community to stay in the loop - especially for the wellbeing of its kids.

“It takes a village to raise a child,” neighborhood association president Diane Johnson said. “The more people that get involved, the better it is for a child.”

The president said these neighborhood meetings will continue each month, all in an effort to keep the community informed.

