Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

West Montgomery neighborhood preps for MPS’ back-to-school season

Students enrolled in Montgomery Public Schools return to the classroom on Aug. 16.
Students enrolled in Montgomery Public Schools return to the classroom on Aug. 16.(Source: WSFA)
By Brady Talbert
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - In the English Village neighborhood, all under a tall oak tree, neighbors gathered once again for their first community meeting since the COVID-19 pandemic started. It was a chance to discuss timely topics and address concerns, like the start of the back-to-school season.

“We’re going to have a safe, healthy and happy return,” Montgomery Public Schools board member Cassandra Brown said.

Brown oversees District 4, which includes English Village. She said COVID-19 left a hole in some people’s wallets in West Montgomery.

“When you’re having to make purchasing choices as to whether you buy food, whether you buy supplies, whether you buy uniforms, you know it gets a little tough,” Brown told us.

That is why MPS has started an initiative to help lighten the financial burden on parents struggling this summer. The school system is providing free supplies to each and every one of its students.

Pencils, paper, pens, crayons, index cards, highlighters and more will be provided on Aug. 16. - the first day of classes.

“Everything that a student would need to start their toolkit,” she added. “It’s going to be a successful year.”

All MPS schools are returning to in-person learning. Masks and COVID vaccines are highly encouraged, news Brown took to the neighborhood meeting to share.

The organizer of the Saturday morning gathering says it is important for the community to stay in the loop - especially for the wellbeing of its kids.

“It takes a village to raise a child,” neighborhood association president Diane Johnson said. “The more people that get involved, the better it is for a child.”

The president said these neighborhood meetings will continue each month, all in an effort to keep the community informed.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northbound lanes of Interstate 85 in Macon County are closed after a crash and diesel fuel fire.
I-85 reopens 14 hours after crash, diesel fuel fire
Byron Anderson, 51, is charged with killing another man who was standing in line at a Dallas...
DA: Arrest made after man shot 7 times, killed in Ala. grocery store
A crash on Interstate 65 northbound is causing major delays, according to the Alabama...
I-65 NB crash in Autauga County cleared
Leiah Holmes, a rising senior at Alabama Christian Academy, was shot and killed on July 12, 2021.
Court filings: ACA student fatally shot during burglary
Prosecutors say 42-year-old Willie Burks was the fourth officer convicted on federal charges in...
Alabama prison officer convicted in inmate abuse case

Latest News

Two people are dead and a third was critically injured after a shooting in Elmore County...
2 dead, 1 critically injured after domestic-related shooting in Elmore County
This is a WSFA 12 News First Alert Road ReportSourc
Crashes on I-85 NB in Montgomery, Macon counties causing delays
Meeting the new managers of Montgomery's Salvation Army
Meeting the new managers of Montgomery's Salvation Army
What happened to the civilian review board?
What happened to the civilian review board?