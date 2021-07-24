What happened to the civilian review board?

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Mayor Steven Reed’s proposed civilian review board still remains on the shelf.

“We haven’t heard anything in reference from the board or city council,” Metro Montgomery NAACP president Rev. Rayford Mack said.

The proposal is under review by the council’s public safety committee, and councilman CC Calhoun says they’re not going to rush this process.

“We want to make sure it’s the right thing for Montgomery. The one that we received we don’t think we will have a citizen review board; we’ll try to create an ordinance to get it out of committee to bring it before the council,” Calhoun said.

One of the major concerns about the proposal is the number of people who will sit on the board.

The current proposal calls for a 13-member committee, but Calhoun thinks a three to five member board could work better. However, he says with the mayor, council members and other agencies already providing police oversight, he wonders if a review board is even necessary.

“It’s just something the community thinks it’s something they can get involved with and try to tell what the police are going to do. That’s not something we’re going to see happen,” Calhoun said.

Mack says having a review board is neccessary, and now is the best time for everyone to come to the table to make it happen.

“It’s a positive instrument used to facilitate the growth and mature better relationship between the community and police department,” Mack said.

He says it would go a long way in providing more transparency.

If the current proposal goes through, the 13 members will be appointed by the mayor and city council.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.