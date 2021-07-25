18-year-old starts professional tutoring service

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Virtual learning has been difficult for students and parents.

“I don’t think we have fully adjusted it because I’m not a teacher, my husband’s not a teacher, and it was difficult,” parent Crystal Montgomery said.

Montgomery had to seek help for her children so she enrolled them into “Better than Average” a tutoring service founded by 18-year-old LJ Walker.

She says the fun activities and hands-on sessions helped her children get caught up in subjects they struggled in and prepared them for the upcoming school year.

The tutoring service tutors students K-12 in a variety of subjects and also foreign language development, with high school and college students serving as tutors.

Walker founded the program in 2019 while he was still a student at Brew Tech Magnet High School.

“I was helping my cousins and I saw them doing really well in school, and I said, “You know what? I think I want to own a tutoring business.” And I always said I wanted to own a business but never knew what I wanted to do, so when I had that idea, I just went for it,” Walker said.

In the fall, he will become a student at AUM. He believes his services can help college students as well.

“With early childhood management dealing with children, I can probably learn something I didn’t really even know about and touch upon some things that need to be touch up,” Walker said.

He encourages any person who has a dream to go after it.

“People might not be for whatever you’re trying to do just go for it and be consistent. Put in hard work and I promise you will reap the reward,” Walker said.

Walker wants to eventually expand his tutoring service into other areas in the south.

