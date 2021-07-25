Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

2 injured in Saturday boat crash on Lake Martin

Two people were injured in a boat crash on Lake Martin Saturday night, according to Alabama Law...
Two people were injured in a boat crash on Lake Martin Saturday night, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two people were injured in a boat crash on Lake Martin Saturday night, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials.

ALEA said the incident happened after 9 p.m. when a 21-foot Supra Sunsport ski-boat crashed into a pier at Kowaliga Marina. There were three people on board.

The driver of the boat, Mason William Goodwin, 20, of Birmingham, and a passenger were injured and taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to ALEA. Goodwin was charged with boating under the influence and minor in possession of alcoholic beverages.

ALEA also charged a 19-year-old passenger with criminal possession of a forged instrument in the fourth-degree and minor in possession of alcoholic beverages. The 19-year-old’s name was not disclosed.

ALEA continues to investigate the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead and a third was critically injured after a shooting in Elmore County...
2 dead, 1 critically injured after domestic-related shooting in Elmore County
Interstate 85 northbound is currently closed after a crash, according to Macon County EMA...
Crash on I-85 NB near Shorter cleared
A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
Byron Anderson, 51, is charged with killing another man who was standing in line at a Dallas...
DA: Arrest made after man shot 7 times, killed in Ala. grocery store
Prosecutors say 42-year-old Willie Burks was the fourth officer convicted on federal charges in...
Alabama prison officer convicted in inmate abuse case

Latest News

Jimmy Jernigan, 38, of Eufaula, was arrested and charged with certain persons forbidden to...
Arrest made in Eufaula weapons incident investigation
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials said a man is dead after an ATV crash in Tallapoosa...
Man killed in ATV crash in Tallapoosa County
Parents, school board members prepare for school's return
Parents, school board members prepare for school's return
Area bike clubs host benefit ride for Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch
Area bike clubs host benefit ride for Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch