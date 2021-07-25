Auburn football players host youth camp in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - With the new name, image and likeness rule allowing college players to make a profit now, several Auburn football players took advantage by holding their first ever youth football camp. But, it wasn’t about the money for the guys; instead about helping the kids get better.

Founded in part by former Montgomery Academy star Barton Lester, Princeps LLC offered its first ever elite youth football camp to children ready to take their football skills to the next level.

“A couple of us just got together and we just thought hey, why not do some camps for some kids and share a little bit of our knowledge while also making a little bit of money off it on the side, and just giving them a little character and a little piece of what we do at Auburn and other places,” said Lester, who is a linebacker at Auburn.

“It’s always good to be with kids, man,” added safety Smoke Monday. “I love giving back to the community, and just really teaching kids a lot of things I was never taught within football and within life period.”

The camp focused on the fundamentals of football by breaking the campers into groups, with each Auburn player leading a different fun activity, something they experienced as kids growing up.

“I remember Auburn did one back in the day in Montgomery with a bunch of little kids and I still remember it to this day, so we’re hoping to have the same effect on them and a lot of them are really excited to meet the guys and be around them,” said Lester. “It’s cool to share what I’ve learned and put it out here today.”

The players believe events like today are a great way to give back to the Auburn fans in the Capital City, and hope the campers continue to improve long after the camp.

“A lot of these kids are really big Auburn fans, and their parents are really big Auburn fans, so just for us to take the time out of our day to come out here and help them get better just that 1%, it means a lot to them,” said Monday. “I feel like they’re loving it, and I love it too.”

Princeps LLC will hold its second camp in Birmingham on July 31.

