Barbara Studio of Dance wins national championship
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Congratulations are in order to one local dance studio that took home a national championship.
The Barbara Studio of Dance in Alexander City won the Dance Machine Americas National Dance competition in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee this weekend.
The team took first place overall in the “Super Grand National Championship,” and is bringing home some hardware!
