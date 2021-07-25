Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Barbara Studio of Dance wins national championship

By Hailey Sutton and WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Congratulations are in order to one local dance studio that took home a national championship.

The Barbara Studio of Dance in Alexander City won the Dance Machine Americas National Dance competition in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee this weekend.

The team took first place overall in the “Super Grand National Championship,” and is bringing home some hardware!

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northbound lanes of Interstate 85 in Macon County are closed after a crash and diesel fuel fire.
I-85 reopens 14 hours after crash, diesel fuel fire
Byron Anderson, 51, is charged with killing another man who was standing in line at a Dallas...
DA: Arrest made after man shot 7 times, killed in Ala. grocery store
Two people are dead and a third was critically injured after a shooting in Elmore County...
2 dead, 1 critically injured after domestic-related shooting in Elmore County
A crash on Interstate 65 northbound is causing major delays, according to the Alabama...
I-65 NB crash in Autauga County cleared
Leiah Holmes, a rising senior at Alabama Christian Academy, was shot and killed on July 12, 2021.
Court filings: ACA student fatally shot during burglary

Latest News

Barbara Studio of Dance wins national championship
Barbara Studio of Dance wins national championship
Lake Shelby is filled with brackish water, or a mix of fresh and salt water. It is home many...
Hiking with Hailey: Gulf State Park
United States' Tobin Heath (7) controls the ball against New Zealand's Ali Riley during a...
USWNT defeats New Zealand 6-1 for first win of Tokyo Olympics
The Olympic flame burns during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer...
Watch: Opening Ceremony marks start of 2020 Tokyo Olympics