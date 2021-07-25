Mostly dry and hot weather sticks around

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a very hot and mostly dry day, more of the same is in store for Monday. Temperatures will once again jump into the 90s but feel like the low 100s. Isolated showers and storms are possible, but similar to today, most of our area will stay dry.

Monday's forecast (WSFA 12 News)

Rain chances remain low on Monday, however, the chance for rain jumps quite a bit Tuesday and Wednesday. Then, scattered rain sticks around through the rest of the week.

Rain chances (WSFA 12 News)

Heat indices will easily rise into the triple digits every afternoon. If you dodge rain on any given day, you can expect it to feel like it’s 102°-106°. That is the kind of heat that even us Alabamians can struggle with when it happens every day for several days in a row. So, here’s a friendly reminder to practice heat safety by limiting time spent outdoors, avoiding strenuous activities, wearing loose-fitting and light-colored clothing, and staying hydrated.

7 Day (WSFA 12 News)

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.