Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Mostly dry and hot weather sticks around

By Lee Southwick
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a very hot and mostly dry day, more of the same is in store for Monday. Temperatures will once again jump into the 90s but feel like the low 100s. Isolated showers and storms are possible, but similar to today, most of our area will stay dry.

Monday's forecast
Monday's forecast(WSFA 12 News)

Rain chances remain low on Monday, however, the chance for rain jumps quite a bit Tuesday and Wednesday. Then, scattered rain sticks around through the rest of the week.

Rain chances
Rain chances(WSFA 12 News)

Heat indices will easily rise into the triple digits every afternoon. If you dodge rain on any given day, you can expect it to feel like it’s 102°-106°. That is the kind of heat that even us Alabamians can struggle with when it happens every day for several days in a row. So, here’s a friendly reminder to practice heat safety by limiting time spent outdoors, avoiding strenuous activities, wearing loose-fitting and light-colored clothing, and staying hydrated.

7 Day
7 Day(WSFA 12 News)

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead and a third was critically injured after a shooting in Elmore County...
2 dead, 1 critically injured after domestic-related shooting in Elmore County
Interstate 85 northbound is currently closed after a crash, according to Macon County EMA...
Crash on I-85 NB near Shorter cleared
A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
Two people were injured in a boat crash on Lake Martin Saturday night, according to Alabama Law...
2 injured in Saturday boat crash on Lake Martin
Byron Anderson, 51, is charged with killing another man who was standing in line at a Dallas...
DA: Arrest made after man shot 7 times, killed in Ala. grocery store

Latest News

Another mostly dry day tomorrow before better rain chances return
Another mostly dry day tomorrow before better rain chances return
Lee's Sunday evening forecast
Lee's Sunday evening forecast
Hot and mostly dry!
Hot and mostly dry!
Watch to see how hot temperatures will feel tomorrow
Watch to see how hot temperatures will feel tomorrow