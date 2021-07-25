Advertise
Man killed in ATV crash in Tallapoosa County


Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials said a man is dead after an ATV crash in Tallapoosa County Friday night.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials said a man is dead after an ATV crash in Tallapoosa County Friday night.

According to ALEA, the crash happened on at 11:58 p.m. Chisolm Road when the ATV left the road and struck and embankment.

The driver, William Claybrook, 22, of Dadeville, was partially ejected from the vehicle, ALEA said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division is investigating the cause of the wreck.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

