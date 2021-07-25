Proposal to cut federal funding of charter schools could hurt Montgomery’s Life Academy

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A recent proposal could cut federal funding to charter schools across the county, a concern for newly founded Life Academy in Montgomery.

“Federal dollars are extremely pivotal to us being able to provide the kind of service and education that we want,” Life Academy principal Kia Debnam said.

House Democrats called for the proposed cut, which would reduce charter school funding by $40 million and could halt some schools from receiving money all together, CNN reports.

Many charter schools operate independently but use public funds. Democrats argue the cut would provide more money to public schools.

Life Academy – which largely relies on grants – said the proposal jeopardizes the wellbeing of students.

“A federal law that would affect charter school funding is the perfect example of how when we don’t face the inequity in a place, in a county, in a city, that we perpetuate it without even thinking twice about it,” Debnam said.

The school’s largest federal grant was from the U.S. Department of Education’s Charter Schools Program, or CSP. $1.5 million went toward projects such as hiring a leadership team, developing teachers and school renovations.

The principal believes every student deserves a quality, competitive education. She said parents should have the option of selecting the academic institution that aligns best with their child’s needs.

“The west side of Montgomery needs another school option,” Debnam said. “Have we provided our families and our students with multiple options? Or are they forced to just pick one?”

180 students are already registered for the new charter school. Life Academy said it has a goal of registering 230 students soon.

“When social economic status becomes a divider between access to choice of education and mandated, ‘you can only go here,’ that’s not equitable,” the principal said.

Life Academy is set to open its doors on Aug. 16.

