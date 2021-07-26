2021 Alabama homecoming, football recognition and celebration schedule announced
Homecoming set for October 23 vs. Tennessee
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Set your calendars for the 2021 Alabama football home slate including Homecoming, award recognitions, team championship reunions and championship ring presentations.
A game-by-game schedule of events is listed below. Single-game tickets are currently available and on sale through the Alabama Ticket Office and can be purchased online or by calling 205-348-BAMA (2262).
September 11 vs. Mercer
- 1981 SEC Championship Team Recognition
- Bryant Alumni-Athlete Award
September 25 vs. Southern Miss
- Academic All-Americans
October 2 vs. Ole Miss
- 1961 National Championship Team Recognition
- Gymnastics SEC Championship Ring Presentation
October 23 vs. Tennessee
- Homecoming
- 1971 SEC Championship Team Recognition
- Softball SEC Championship Ring Presentation
November 6 vs. LSU
- 2011 National Championship Team Recognition
- Men’s Basketball SEC Championship Ring Presentation
- NCAA Individual National Champions Recognition
November 13 vs. New Mexico State
- 2021 Alabama Olympians Recognition
November 20 vs. Arkansas
- Senior Day
- Bryant Society Recognition
Fall camp is scheduled to start Friday, August 6, and will include 23 practices and a pair of closed scrimmages. There will be no Fan Day.
The 2021 season begins in Atlanta for the Crimson Tide where it will take on Miami in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game on Saturday, September 4 inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The game is schedule to kickoff at 2:30 p.m. CT.
