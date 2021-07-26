Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Alabama COVID-19 hospitalizations soar more than 400% in 3 weeks

Alabama COVID-19 hospitalization rates have climbed by more than 400% in the first three weeks...
Alabama COVID-19 hospitalization rates have climbed by more than 400% in the first three weeks of July from 179 on July 3 to 916 on July 26.(Source: Alabama Department of Public Health)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama hospitals are seeing COVID-19 admission rates soar to levels not seen since before a vaccine was available to the public.

On July 3, there were a total of 179 inpatients being treated for the disease in hospitals around the state. Just over three weeks later and that number has climbed to 916.

That’s a 411 percent increase in a span of 23 days.

The last time Alabama saw hospitalization rates above Monday’s mark was on Feb. 19 when there were 949 cases. At that point, however, hospitalizations were on a steady decline from a peak of 3,070 set on Jan. 12.

To find a day in which the state rose to Monday’s mark, Alabama would have to look back to Oct. 24 when there were 911 inpatients.

About one-third of the state’s population has taken advantage of free COVID-19 vaccines, leaving the other 66 percent either partially or fully unvaccinated as the virus continues to mutate into more aggressive variants.

Alabama has ranked last among all states for its vaccination rates for more than a month. Increased COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, as well as those stagnant vaccination rates, have left Gov. Kay Ivey publicly exasperated.

Ivey, who allowed mask and public health orders to expire while touting Alabamians’ personal responsibility, not government mandates, as the answer, spoke out Thursday telling reporters that “folks are supposed to have common sense. But it’s time to start blaming the unvaccinated folks, not the regular folks. It’s the unvaccinated folks that are letting us down.”

The Alabama Department of Public Health has called a Tuesday morning news conference to discuss the state’s “mitigation efforts” against the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were injured in a boat crash on Lake Martin Saturday night, according to Alabama Law...
2 injured in Saturday boat crash on Lake Martin
The Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office says Wille Wyckoff, 59, of Dadeville is wanted in...
Suspect sought in Tallapoosa County murder investigation
Two people are dead and a third was critically injured after a shooting in Elmore County...
2 dead, 1 critically injured after domestic-related shooting in Elmore County
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials said a man is dead after an ATV crash in Tallapoosa...
Man killed in ATV crash in Tallapoosa County
Alachua County parent preparing for school year encourages masks in classrooms
Health officials recommending everyone wear masks in solidarity

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 572K positive COVID cases as Delta variant increases
Less than 58% of Americans 12 and up are fully vaccinated. If that doesn't improve, the...
With new COVID cases on the rise, experts push for vaccination to prevent worst-case scenario
Norton Children's Medical Associates offices are adding mental health care for children to four...
Health experts say kids can catch COVID-19 at the same time as flu, strep, and RSV
FILE - Top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci responds to accusations by Sen. Rand...
Fauci says US headed in ‘wrong direction’ on coronavirus