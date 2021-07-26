Advertise
Australia’s Titmus hands Ledecky first silver in individual Olympic event

Ariarne Titmus, of Australia holds up her medal after winning the final of the women's...
Ariarne Titmus, of Australia holds up her medal after winning the final of the women's 400-meters freestyle at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 26, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)(Matthias Schrader | AP)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOKYO (WLBT/AP) - Australia’s Ariarne Titmus ran down Katie Ledecky in the 400-meter freestyle, handing Ledecky her first-ever Olympic silver in an individual event.

Titmus, who trailed by nearly a full body-length at the halfway mark of the eight-lap race, turned on the speed to touch in 3 minutes, 56.69 seconds. It was the second-fastest time in history, surpassed only by Ledecky’s world record of 3:56.46 from the 2016 Rio Games.

The defending Olympic champion settled for the silver this time in 3:57.36 -- the fourth-fastest time ever recorded and her best performance in three years.

“I fought tooth and nail,” Ledecky said. “She definitely swam a really smart race. She was really controlled up front. I felt pretty smooth and strong going out and flipped at the 300 and it was like, ‘Oh, she’s right there.’”

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

