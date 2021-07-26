Domestic violence suspect injured following standoff with Auburn police

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) is investigating a domestic violence situation that ended with a police standoff in Auburn.

Around 7 p.m. Sunday, officers with the Auburn Police Division were dispatched to a home in the 2100 block of Wedgewood Court in the Camden Bridge subdivision.

Upon arrival, officers encountered a subject with a handgun. He shot at officers and they retuned fire, according to officials. The man barricaded himself inside the home as officers surrounded it.

Officers were able to retrieve family members out of the home through a second story window. After those individuals exited the house, officials say members of the tactical team were able to enter the house, secure the suspect, and determine he was suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

The man was immediately rendered aid by officers, the Auburn Fire Division, and emergency medical personnel, according to officials. He was flown to Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery for treatment. The suspect’s condition is unknown. There were no other injuries.

Officials say there is no ongoing threat to the neighborhood. The case remains under investigation by ALEA.

