Inmate dies, Jefferson Co. coroner asks for help locating his family

Richard L. Edwards
Richard L. Edwards(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is trying to find family members for an inmate who died at William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer.

The coroner said 83-year-old Richard L. Edwards died July 24, 2021 at 10:10 a.m. He was serving a life sentence for a 1988 capital murder conviction out of Mobile County. Edwards was found unresponsive by infirmary staff where, he was being treated for significant natural disease.

There was no evidence of trauma or foul play associated with his death.

The coroner said there is no next of kin information on file with the Alabama Department of Corrections. If you are family or if you have knowledge of family, please call the Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office at 205-930-3603.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

