Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

At least 7 killed in 20-car pileup in Utah during sandstorm

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 5:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANOSH, Utah (AP) — Utah Highway Patrol says 20 vehicles were involved in a pileup crash during a sandstorm that killed at least seven people.

The agency says in a news release that the crashes happened Sunday afternoon on Interstate 15 near the town of Kanosh.

Several other people were reportedly taken to hospitals in critical condition.

Ground and air ambulances were used to transport crash victims.

The highway patrol says the crashes happened during a period of high winds that caused a dust or sandstorm, which reduced visibility.

The interstate remained partially shut down late Sunday. Traffic was redirected around the crash site.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were injured in a boat crash on Lake Martin Saturday night, according to Alabama Law...
2 injured in Saturday boat crash on Lake Martin
The Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office says Wille Wyckoff, 59, of Dadeville is wanted in...
Suspect sought in Tallapoosa County murder investigation
Two people are dead and a third was critically injured after a shooting in Elmore County...
2 dead, 1 critically injured after domestic-related shooting in Elmore County
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials said a man is dead after an ATV crash in Tallapoosa...
Man killed in ATV crash in Tallapoosa County
Alachua County parent preparing for school year encourages masks in classrooms
Health officials recommending everyone wear masks in solidarity

Latest News

An officer lifted a car off a baby Friday after a crash in Yonkers, N.Y.
GRAPHIC: Officers rescue baby trapped under crashed car
A Denver Water crew works to replace a lead water service line installed in 1927 with a new...
Senators race to seal infrastructure deal as pressure mounts
An officer lifted a car off a baby Friday after a crash in Yonkers, N.Y.
GRAPHIC: Baby trapped under car
Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi poses in his office during an interview with The...
Biden, Iraqi PM to announce end of US combat mission in Iraq