Man charged with shooting into occupied vehicle in Montgomery

Shemar Hampton has been arrested and charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle, according to the Montgomery Police Department.(Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A 21-year-old man has been arrested and charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle and other crimes, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

Shemar Hampton was arrested Monday by the United States Marshals Task Force and taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

Hampton is charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, third-degree domestic violence – menacing, and third-degree domestic violence – harassment.

The incident is said to have happened around 10 p.m. on July 20 in the 2400 block of Wentworth Drive. That’s just off Vaughn Road.

A motive was not immediately clear.

Hampton is being held on bonds totaling $31,500.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

