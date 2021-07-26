Man dead, another injured Sunday in Montgomery crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A passenger has died and a driver is recovering after a crash Sunday in Montgomery County.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash happened around 1:50 a.m. Sunday on U.S. 231, about 13 miles east of Ramer. Cedric Lamar Thomas Sr., 44, was driving a 2004 Ford Expedition when it left the road, struck a guardrail, and went airborne before striking a tree.

ALEA says the passenger, Jason Lemart Wright, 39, was taken to Baptist South Hospital and pronounced dead. He was not using a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Thomas was also injured and taken to Baptist South for treatment, but his current condition is unknown.

No other details of the crash have been released. It remains under investigation by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

