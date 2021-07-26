Man fatally shoots ex-wife, man at Houston soccer field

HOUSTON (KTRK) - A youth soccer tournament in Texas turned deadly Sunday.

Authorities said about 100 people were at the tournament when a gunman opened fire amid a domestic dispute.

A pregnant woman and her boyfriend died.

The woman was with two children at the time of the shooting. They were not injured.

Family members say the woman and her boyfriend were arguing with her ex-husband when he pulled the trigger. He then fled the scene.

About two hours later, family members said they received a text from him saying he planned to kill himself.

Deputies later found his body with a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside a home about 10 miles from the field.

Update to shooting at Almeda Park: the injured adult female, believed to be pregnant, has been pronounced deceased at the hospital. Heartbreaking! #HouNews https://t.co/aVdBUEndZO — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) July 25, 2021

