Police: Man charged in Montgomery rape

A man is facing sexual abuse charges after an incident in Montgomery.
A man is facing sexual abuse charges after an incident in Montgomery.((Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is facing sexual abuse charges after an incident in Montgomery.

Kalvin Vinson, 24, is charged with second-degree rape.

Police Capt. Saba Coleman says the incident happened between June and July.

Vinson was identified as a suspect in the incident and was taken into custody on Sunday, Coleman added.

He was placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility under a $30,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

