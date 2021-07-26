Police: Man charged in Montgomery rape

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is facing sexual abuse charges after an incident in Montgomery.

Kalvin Vinson, 24, is charged with second-degree rape.

Police Capt. Saba Coleman says the incident happened between June and July.

Vinson was identified as a suspect in the incident and was taken into custody on Sunday, Coleman added.

He was placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility under a $30,000 bond.

