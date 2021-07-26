Police: Man dies nearly week after Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A 24-year-old is the capital city’s latest homicide victim, according to Montgomery police.

Capt. Saba Coleman says the incident began on Tuesday around 9:30 p.m. in the 2600 block of Knollwood Drive. At the scene, officers found Kevin Shepherd suffering from life-threatening injuries from a shooting.

Shepherd was taken to a local hospital for treatment but passed away on Sunday from his injuries, Coleman added.

Police are asking individuals with knowledge of this homicide to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, the secret witness line at 625-4000 or MPD at 625-2831.

