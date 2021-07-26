Advertise
Tuskegee University names second female president in nearly 140-year history

Dr. Charlotte Morris will become Tuskegee University’s ninth president, and the second female...
Dr. Charlotte Morris will become Tuskegee University’s ninth president, and the second female to fill the position.(Source: Tuskegee University)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Tuskegee University Board of Trustees didn’t have to look far to find a replacement for Dr. Lily McNair, its first female president.

On Monday, it was confirmed Dr. Charlotte Morris will become Tuskegee University’s ninth president, and the second female to fill the position, in the university’s nearly 140 year history.

Morris was already leading the university on an interim status but will become McNair’s permanent replacement as of Aug. 1, 2021. The university announced in late March that McNair would not be returning to the presidency. Her tenure was marked by several long medical leaves of absence.

“Dr. Morris has garnered the credibility and respect of key stakeholders across the state and around the country during her near thirty years serving the Tuskegee community,” said Board of Trustees Chair, Norma Clayton. “Considering her strong past performance and effective leadership, the Board of Trustees is delighted that Dr. Morris will continue to serve this institution. She understands the needs of this university today – putting the students first – and is the right leader for tomorrow and beyond.”

Morris is no stranger to Tuskegee University having served in multiple roles over the last 30 years including that of including Chief of Staff to the 5th President and Secretary to the Board of Trustees.

“It is with great humility and honor that I accept the role of president. Having been a member of this remarkable university community for much of my professional career, it will be a pleasure to lead the university into the future,” said Dr. Morris. “I look forward to working with the entire campus community to seize the opportunities that lie ahead and continue to transform Tuskegee into a leading 21st century living and learning environment.”

A formal inauguration ceremony is planned for April 9-11, 2022, a date which coincides with Founder’s Day Reunion Weekend.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

