Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Up and down rain chances this week

Hottest stretch of 2021 this week
By Tyler Sebree
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 4:54 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The heat, humidity and isolated pop-ups will be around again today. Similar to Sunday, most of us will stay dry, but there is about a 30% chance of some pop-up showers and storms.

A few showers and thunderstorms are expected today.
A few showers and thunderstorms are expected today.(WSFA 12 News)

Anything that develops will move slowly and be capable of very heavy rain. Temperatures will soar into the middle 90s, but feel like 101°-106° thanks to the mugginess.

Rain chances for the next week will be at their highest Tuesday and Wednesday. Coverage on Tuesday will be around 60%, with Wednesday’s chances falling back to 40%.

Scattered to numerous showers and storms are expected Tuesday.
Scattered to numerous showers and storms are expected Tuesday.(WSFA 12 News)

Despite the higher shower and thunderstorm chances, neither day will be a washout or bring a guaranteed chance of rain. If you’re wanting rain, Tuesday is certainly your day though.

Temperatures will still rise into the 90s even with the higher probabilities of shower and thunderstorm development. With the humidity it will feel like it’s once again in the 100°-106° range for most of the afternoon and early evening hours.

Daily rain and thunderstorm chances.
Daily rain and thunderstorm chances.(WSFA 12 News)

Heat indices will continue to rise into the triple digits through the upcoming weekend. Some of the hottest readings could reach 106°-108° with actual temperatures in the middle and even upper 90s.

This is the kind of heat that even us Alabamians can struggle with when it happens every day for many days in a row. So, here’s a friendly reminder to practice heat safety by limiting time spent outdoors, avoiding strenuous activities, wearing loose-fitting and light-colored clothing, and staying hydrated.

Feels like temperatures will be very, very hot this week.
Feels like temperatures will be very, very hot this week.(WSFA 12 News)

There could be some isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms to offer some relief during the Thursday-Sunday period, but don’t count on rain to cool you off!

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were injured in a boat crash on Lake Martin Saturday night, according to Alabama Law...
2 injured in Saturday boat crash on Lake Martin
The Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office says Wille Wyckoff, 59, of Dadeville is wanted in...
Suspect sought in Tallapoosa County murder investigation
Two people are dead and a third was critically injured after a shooting in Elmore County...
2 dead, 1 critically injured after domestic-related shooting in Elmore County
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials said a man is dead after an ATV crash in Tallapoosa...
Man killed in ATV crash in Tallapoosa County
Alachua County parent preparing for school year encourages masks in classrooms
Health officials recommending everyone wear masks in solidarity

Latest News

18 year old opens professional tutoring service
18-year-old starts professional tutoring service
Another mostly dry day tomorrow before better rain chances return
Another mostly dry day tomorrow before better rain chances return
The old St. Jude building on Fairview Avenue will soon be Life Academy.
Proposal to cut federal funding of charter schools could hurt Montgomery’s Life Academy
Two people were injured in a boat crash on Lake Martin Saturday night, according to Alabama Law...
2 injured in Saturday boat crash on Lake Martin