Up and down rain chances this week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The heat, humidity and isolated pop-ups will be around again today. Similar to Sunday, most of us will stay dry, but there is about a 30% chance of some pop-up showers and storms.

A few showers and thunderstorms are expected today. (WSFA 12 News)

Anything that develops will move slowly and be capable of very heavy rain. Temperatures will soar into the middle 90s, but feel like 101°-106° thanks to the mugginess.

Rain chances for the next week will be at their highest Tuesday and Wednesday. Coverage on Tuesday will be around 60%, with Wednesday’s chances falling back to 40%.

Scattered to numerous showers and storms are expected Tuesday. (WSFA 12 News)

Despite the higher shower and thunderstorm chances, neither day will be a washout or bring a guaranteed chance of rain. If you’re wanting rain, Tuesday is certainly your day though.

Temperatures will still rise into the 90s even with the higher probabilities of shower and thunderstorm development. With the humidity it will feel like it’s once again in the 100°-106° range for most of the afternoon and early evening hours.

Daily rain and thunderstorm chances. (WSFA 12 News)

Heat indices will continue to rise into the triple digits through the upcoming weekend. Some of the hottest readings could reach 106°-108° with actual temperatures in the middle and even upper 90s.

This is the kind of heat that even us Alabamians can struggle with when it happens every day for many days in a row. So, here’s a friendly reminder to practice heat safety by limiting time spent outdoors, avoiding strenuous activities, wearing loose-fitting and light-colored clothing, and staying hydrated.

Feels like temperatures will be very, very hot this week. (WSFA 12 News)

There could be some isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms to offer some relief during the Thursday-Sunday period, but don’t count on rain to cool you off!

